Crews cleaning up oil spill along Norfolk creek

NORFOLK, Va. — The U.S. Coast says it is responding to an oil spill in Norfolk.

Officials say a waste oil tank that was on shore overflowed into Steamboat Creek on Tuesday afternoon. We don't know how much oil got into the water, but the Coast Guard says the source is secured.

About 300 feet of shoreline is said to be affected.

An oil spill response organization will help with the clean-up.