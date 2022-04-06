City Manager: Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone retiring

Chief Boone's official last day is April 29th, but City Manager Chip Filer said Boone's final day in office will be Friday, April 8.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police Chief Larry Boone is retiring, the city announced Wednesday.

Boone's official last day is April 29th, but City Manager Chip Filer said Boone's final day in office will be Friday, April 8.

Filer said the city will immediately begin a search for a new chief, with the process expected to take about five months. In the meantime, Deputy Chief City Manager Mike Goldsmith will step in as interim police chief.

Filer did not elaborate on the reason for Boone's retirement, but the announcement comes as the city deals with a surge in violent crime, including two recent deadly shootings in Downtown Norfolk.

Boone did not attend Wednesday's announcement, but in a news release he stated: "After serving this community for over 30 years, I have decided the time is right to retire. My goal was to see the department through the pandemic and, as we begin to emerge, there is an opportunity for a change in leadership."

According to his bio on the City of Norfolk's website, Boone began his career in law enforcement with the Norfolk Police Department in 1989. He was appointed Chief of Police on December 1, 2016.