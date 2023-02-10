Norfolk police investigate hit and run involving delivery driver

The victim said he got into a fight with the delivery driver, and was hit by the delivery van as it left.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are investigating a hit and run that happened Monday afternoon involving a delivery driver, officials confirmed.

According to the police department, it happened on North Shore Road around 1:30 p.m. The victim said he got into a fight with the delivery driver, and was hit by the delivery van as it left.

The victim was hospitalized but is expected to recover.

Police haven't disclosed what led up to the fight, and an investigation is ongoing.