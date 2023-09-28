Woman killed after SUV, tractor-trailer collide on Highway 17 in Chesapeake

The crash happened at the intersection of Dominion Boulevard (Highway 17) and George Washington Highway South.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A woman was killed Thursday morning after a car and tractor-trailer collided in Chesapeake, police said.

The crash happened at the intersection of Dominion Boulevard (Highway 17) and George Washington Highway South. The Chesapeake Police Department responded around 9 a.m.

Investigators believe that the woman, who was driving an SUV, pulled out onto Highway 17 when her vehicle was hit by a southbound tractor-trailer.

The woman, who was the only person in the SUV, died at the scene. Her name wasn't shared due to pending notification of next of kin.

The Chesapeake Police Department said the roadway will be closed for several hours while investigators are out there.

Anyone with information about what happened is asked to call a tip line at 1-888-562-5887 or submit a tip online using P3 Tips.