Norfolk Police need help finding teen's killer

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say gunned down a teenager over the weekend.

27-year-old Glenn Q. Ruffin of Virginia Beach is wanted for second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Detectives say he shot and killed a 17-year-old boy on Whitehead Avenue on Saturday. Ruffin has been on the run ever since.