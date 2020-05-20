x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More (0) »

Norfolk's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Norfolk, Virginia | 13NEWSNOW.com

mycity

Norfolk Police need help finding teen's killer

27-year-old Glenn Q. Ruffin of Virginia Beach is wanted for second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Credit: Norfolk Police Dept.
Glenn Q. Ruffin

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk Police are asking for the public's help to find a man they say gunned down a teenager over the weekend.

27-year-old Glenn Q. Ruffin of Virginia Beach is wanted for second-degree murder and using a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Detectives say he shot and killed a 17-year-old boy on Whitehead Avenue on Saturday. Ruffin has been on the run ever since.

If you have any information, call the Norfolk Crime Line at Line 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or submit a tip through the P3Tips mobile app. Remember, you'll never be asked your name and your tip could earn you a thousand dollar reward.

RELATED: 17-year-old boy shot, killed in Norfolk