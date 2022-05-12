City of Norfolk programs receive more funding to help with eviction prevention

Representatives with these programs expect the need to increase in the near future, as the state's Rent Relief Program is closing May 21.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate eviction resource clinic that aired on December 12, 2021.

With many people struggling with the rising cost of living across the country and in the commonwealth, the city of Norfolk has received a boost for their programs that help with housing.

Their Eviction Relief and Prevention programs announced Wednesday in a release that they received $1 million in additional funding, which will be used to help provide relief payments and support for residents of Norfolk who face the possibility of losing their home.

These services are organized through the city's Department of Neighborhood Services (DNS.)

In 2016, the Princeton Eviction Lab said that the mermaid city was one of 100 nationwide that had high eviction rates. At that time, the eviction rate was 8.65%.

$800,000 of the new fund is from the city's operating budget, and the additional $200,000 is from the Virginia Reduction Pilot Program, which was established in 2020 under former Governor Ralph Northam.

As of February 2022, the state had paid more than $650 million to residents in need of help paying their rent during the COVID-19 pandemic.

DNS is hosting a resource clinic on May 21 where residents can apply for the latest dose of funding.

The clinic will be from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at The Venue, which is located inside Military Circle Mall.

If you plan on attending, here's a list of documents you need to bring:

Photo ID

Current Rental/Lease Agreement – all pages*

Lease Ledger or Rent Due statement (to be verified with landlord/property manager)

Unlawful Detainer Notice (if applicable)

14-day Pay or Quit Notice (if applicable)

Landlord/Property Manager contact information (name, address, phone, email)

Last three months’ paystubs*

Last three months’ utility statements for gas, water and electric– all pages*