Norfolk says Publix grocery store is coming to the Mermaid City

A city spokesperson said there are plans to bring a Publix near ODU campus, but the popular Florida-based grocery store provided no details for now.

NORFOLK, Va. — A spokesperson for the City of Norfolk says a popular grocery store chain is on the way.

Kelly Straub with the city's Department of Communications confirms Florida-based Publix is planned to be built near the campus of Old Dominion University.

"We are excited to see the continued growth of ODU and the development of the Publix grocery store that will serve the campus and surrounding communities," Straub wrote in an email.

There's no word on when the grocery store could possibly open, and a spokesperson for Publix offered no comment, other than to say, "Publix is always looking to grow across the state. We’ve received numerous requests for us [to] join the Norfolk area and we hope to meet that need in the future."

The first Publix opened in 1930 in Florida and the company has grown to more than 1,000 stores across the Southeast.