Norfolk School Board takes small step toward deciding the future of Maury High School

NORFOLK, Va. — Wednesday night, the Norfolk School Board took a small step toward deciding the future of Maury High School.

The architecture firm involved in giving the school an upgrade recommended approving a plan that will mean tearing down the original building. However, no final decision has been made yet.

Time has taken a toll on Maury High School since 1910.

Norfolk Public Schools says with water damage on windows and doors and a need for more structural support, it’s time for an upgrade.

So, over the last two months, community members have been invited to give their feedback on what happens next.

"Hopefully, the architects that are hired for the project can do a fantastic job at meeting the 21st century needs for Norfolk Public Schools students and incorporate those needs into some traditions that they'll carry over from the old school," parent Scott Silsdorf told 13News Now during the September 28 meeting.

HBA Architecture came up with four different plans. Two would involve renovating the school, the other two would create an entirely new building.

Each plan had its pros and cons, like possibly relocating students to portable classrooms for two years while renovations take place. By building a new facility, students would be able to stay in the existing building until the new one is finished.

13News Now spoke to a few people in the neighborhood next to Maury High School. None wanted to go on camera, but one father said he doesn’t want his 9th and 10th-grade daughters going to school in portable classrooms for the next two years.

Another man said traffic here on Shirley Avenue is a nightmare when school is starting and letting out and he thinks building a new facility will help that problem.

Another woman, an alumna of Maury High School, said it would be a shame to tear down such a beautiful and historic building.

Wednesday night, the school board heard the results of those meetings.

An overwhelming majority of the 50 people who participated voted for the plan known as B2. That option would mean tearing down the old building and creating a new 4-story building, along with a new stadium.

Board member Laura Campsen voiced her desire about paying homage to the original structure.

"Is there a way to make sure within the design you do it takes us back to the early 20th century so that they can at least feel it’s being remembered?"

During the work session, the school board ultimately decided they wanted to give the public more time to give input, specifically on option B2.

They said they will extend the online survey with specific questions about that plan and decide on a time for a public hearing. That date has not been decided.

The final decision is now scheduled to come in December.