Norfolk students plant 1,000 native plants to help reduce flooding at Sherwood Elementary

The rain garden also will act as a bioswale, an area that collects rainwater and filters it through native plants before it reache storm rains.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Students at Sherwood Forest Elementary partnered with the Chesapeake Bay Foundation Friday to create a rain gardent and bioswale at their school.

The group planted 1,000 plants that are native to this area in the 77-foot-long garden, purple lovegrass, little bluestem and pink cloud muhly grass.

These native plants have long roots that help them soak up water, and that will help reduce flooding in the school's courtyard, according to Kati Grigsby, CBF restoration coordinator.

The garden also will act as a bioswale, an area that collects rainwater and filters it through native plants before it reache storm rains. That will help absorb and filter pollution before it reaches local waterways, like the Lafayette River and Chesapeake Bay.

Volunteers say the garden will also create a beautiful habitat for birds and butterflies.