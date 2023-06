Maria is about 5'3" tall and weighs about 140 pounds. She was last seen wearing a yellow shirt, blue pants, and white shoes.

NORFOLK, Va. — Police in Norfolk need your help finding a missing teenager.

Police said no one has seen 14-year-old Maria Garcia-Perez in almost a week. She was last seen at Norview Middle School on Wednesday, May 31.

