Teen missing for a week in Portsmouth, last seen in Churchland

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a teenager who hasn't been seen for a week.

The Portsmouth Police Department said 14-year-old Dontae Moon was last seen on May 29 near the 3900 block of Twin Pines Road in Churchland.

Dontae is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police said he's reported as a runaway.