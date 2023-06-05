x
Portsmouth

Teen missing for a week in Portsmouth, last seen in Churchland

The Portsmouth Police Department said 14-year-old Dontae Moon was last seen on May 29 near the 3900 block of Twin Pines Road in Churchland.
Credit: Portsmouth Police Dept.
Dontae Moon

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a teenager who hasn't been seen for a week.

The Portsmouth Police Department said 14-year-old Dontae Moon was last seen on May 29 near the 3900 block of Twin Pines Road in Churchland.

Dontae is about 6 feet tall and weighs about 170 pounds. Police said he's reported as a runaway.

If you've seen Dontae Moon or have any information about his whereabouts, you're urged to call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536. You can also leave an anonymous tip on the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887 or online at P3Tips.com.

