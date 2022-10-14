x
Norfolk

ODU organizes 'Monarchs Give Back' food drive as part of homecoming

This inaugural "Monarchs Give Back" hopes to collect 20,000 nonperishable items for schools across Norfolk.
Credit: ODU

NORFOLK, Va. — This month, Old Dominion University is hosting a food drive to help children with food insecurity across Hampton Roads.

This inaugural "Monarchs Give Back" hopes to collect 20,000 nonperishable items for Norfolk Public Schools' Department of School Nutrition and Berkley-Campostella Early Childhood Research Center, as well as the following schools:

  • Ruffner Academy
  • Ingleside Elementary
  • Larrymore Elementary
  • Larchmont Elementary
  • Blair Middle School

If you'd like to donate, you can bring your items to the Chartway Arena from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Oct. 20 or from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 21. 

Officials ask that you bring donated items to the Monarch Way entrance, behind Chartway Arena, where staff will be on-site to help unload vehicles. 

For more details on the food drive, click here.

