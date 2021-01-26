Old Dominion University to return to in-person instruction beginning February 1st

The university said it will be a gradual process and more students will move back into the classroom on Feb. 15.

NORFOLK, Va. — After months of online learning, students at Old Dominion University are going back to the classroom.

The spring semester has already started and it’s happening virtually, but in less than a week, some students will be back in the classroom for face-to-face instruction.

The university said on its website: some students will head back to the classroom on Feb. 1 as part of a “gradual” transition to in-person learning.

Other classes will return to face-to-face instruction on Feb. 15.

ODU Student Alex Burton has taken all of his classes online since the pandemic forced universities and colleges around Hampton Roads to close classrooms.

“It’s been mostly virtual throughout the past year now," Burton said. “I wouldn’t say difficult but it’s definitely been different.”

He said although online lessons have helped him with time management, the university’s announcement is good news.

“I’m honestly excited about it because I came to college for the college atmosphere," he said. “Being around people, being able to see my friends on campus, and I definitely miss that. I know a lot of looking forward to getting back to that.”

He said the "college atmosphere" is something he and a lot of his friends are missing, that's a typical university experience of hanging out around campus and studying and attending classes with friends.

Burton said he’s hoping this return to in-person learning signals a return to normalcy; Although coronavirus cases remain high, Burton said taking the right precautions will help.

“To stay socially distanced, wear your mask on campus," he said. "As a football player, we have to wear our masks no matter where we are at on campus so that’s no problem for me. I’d feel like I’d be a good candidate of not spreading the virus around campus.”