One person seriously hurt in a shooting on Fremont St. in Norfolk

Norfolk police are looking for answers after a shooting took place in the 800 block of Fremont Street Sunday, leaving an individual seriously injured.

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are seeking answers after a person got seriously hurt in a shooting early Sunday.

Police said a call came in on Sunday, May 2 around 3:45 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Fremont Street. They said a male individual was the person who got hurt in the incident.

The victim was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.