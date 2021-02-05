One person seriously hurt in a shooting on Fremont St. in Norfolk

NORFOLK, Va. — Norfolk police are seeking answers after a person got seriously hurt in a shooting early Sunday.
Police said a call came in on Sunday, May 2 around 3:45 a.m. about a shooting that happened in the 800 block of Fremont Street. They said a male individual was the person who got hurt in the incident.
The victim was rushed to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and was suffering from life-threatening injuries.
Officers are asking anyone who has information to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP or you can click here to submit an anonymous tip online.