Norfolk

Sen. Warner to present $1.6M check to address social inequity, economic disparities in Norfolk

The money is part of "Norfolk I-264 Reconnecting Communities," which will help reconnect and restore communities affected by the construction of I-264 in the 1950s.
Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee hearing to examine worldwide threats at the Capitol in Washington, Wednesday, March 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Amanda Andrade-Rhoades)

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is stopping in Norfolk Monday morning to present a $1.6 million check to address social inequity and economic disparities caused by past transportation infrastructure decisions.

The money is part of "Norfolk I-264 Reconnecting Communities," which will help reconnect and restore communities affected by the construction of Interstate 264 in the 1950s.

READ MORE | Reconnecting Communities: Federal grant to help reunite Norfolk communities divided by I-264

It's one of 45 projects across the country that are receiving grant awards as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Warner will present the check at the Basilica of St. Mary of the Immaculate Conception, then participate in a roundtable discussion on the city's St. Paul’s Project and redesign efforts.

