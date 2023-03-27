Sen. Warner to present $1.6M check to address social inequity, economic disparities in Norfolk

The money is part of "Norfolk I-264 Reconnecting Communities," which will help reconnect and restore communities affected by the construction of I-264 in the 1950s.

NORFOLK, Va. — U.S. Sen. Mark Warner (D-VA) is stopping in Norfolk Monday morning to present a $1.6 million check to address social inequity and economic disparities caused by past transportation infrastructure decisions.

The money is part of "Norfolk I-264 Reconnecting Communities," which will help reconnect and restore communities affected by the construction of Interstate 264 in the 1950s.

It's one of 45 projects across the country that are receiving grant awards as part of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.