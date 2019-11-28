NORFOLK, Va. — The Retreat Café at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital is donating its prepared and unused food to local soup kitchens.

Morrison Healthcare, operator of the cafe, partnered with the Food Bank of Southeastern Virginia and the Eastern Shore in the food rescue program that provides unused hot food for use to area soup kitchens.

Pans of unused meals are safely chilled and picked up by the food bank.

“We recognized a real opportunity to partner with the Food Bank when they approached us about starting this project,” says Shannon Murphy, director of support services for Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

“Our dietary partners at Morrison’s responded without hesitation and we are happy to help put food that would normally go to waste on the table for people who need healthy nutrition.”

RELATED: Where to find free Thanksgiving dinners in Virginia, North Carolina

RELATED: Thanksgiving preps aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower