NORFOLK, Va. — Authorities are investigating a shooting on Interstate 64 in Norfolk that left two men hurt on Friday morning.

The shooting happened on I-64 eastbound in the area of Norview Avenue and Military Highway, Virginia State Police spokeswoman Sgt. Michelle Anaya said.

Authorities said sometime after 2:20 a.m. the driver of a white SUV or truck shot at a black Lexus.

The Lexus was traveling eastbound on I-64 when it was hit by the gunfire.

Two men in the Lexus suffered gunshot wounds. One man was treated and release, while the other victim is being treated at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

His injuries are considered life-threatening.

State Police troopers shut down east lanes of I-64 in the area where the shooting happened to investigate the incident.

The shut down caused traffic backup for drivers.

The lanes were eventually back open sometime after 7 a.m.

State Police, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Chesapeake Field Office are investigating the shooting.

Virginia State Police is asking the community or any witnesses driving in the area of I-64 before or after the incident who may have information to contact them at 757-424-6800 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov.

The suspect's vehicle is possibly a white SUV or large truck.

RELATED: Criminal investigation on I-64 in Norfolk causes major traffic delays

Follow 13News Now on and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13News Now App.