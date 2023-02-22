Family of late Virginian-Pilot reporter, Sierra Jenkins, hopes legacy will live on through scholarships for aspiring journalists

The deadline to apply for the Sierra Jenkins Scholarship is March 1. The first round of recipients will be awarded in the 2023-2024 academic year.

NORFOLK, Va. — The family of a Virginian-Pilot reporter who was killed last year in a Downtown Norfolk shooting hopes her story will live on in the next generation of journalists.

The deadline is approaching for the first round of funding as part of the Sierra Jenkins Scholarship. The fund aims to support Virginia students pursuing a journalism degree at four-year colleges and universities in the Commonwealth.

The first scholarship recipients will be awarded in the 2023-2024 academic year. The deadline to apply is March 1.

“Every day is a challenge sometimes for the family. Everyone is taking their time to have their moments,” said Sierra Jenkins' cousin, Matheau Hall.

Not a day goes by that Hall doesn't think about Jenkins.

The 25-year-old journalist was one of five people shot outside of Chicho’s Backstage in March 2022. Three people died: Jenkins, Marquel Andrews, and Devon Harris. Two other victims survived.

“Some days when you wake up, you’re happy. Some days when you wake up, you’re silent,” he said.

Through the pain, Hall said the family is pushing through by doing what Jenkins did best: impact lives.

“Something that really prided Sierra was making sure the community involvement was always there,” said Hall. “So to be able to give back to a student or students from the area, this is like a dream.”

Scholarship recipients must be studying print or digital journalism and preference will be given to Black students or other historically marginalized racial or ethnic groups.

The Hampton Roads Community Foundation handles the scholarship fund at the request of its founders, the Virginia Press Association and the Virginia Press Foundation.

“We are humbled that the Virginia Press Association and Virginia Press Foundation chose us to administer this special scholarship fund,” said Deborah M. DiCroce, president and CEO of the Hampton Roads Community Foundation. “Sierra’s death is a senseless tragedy, and our hearts go out to her family and friends. The fund will forever keep Sierra’s memory and passion alive by supporting students who believe in the power of journalism to inform, enlighten, and inspire.”

“We value students being able to get a college education. Obviously, that was something important to Sierra and her family, so it’s an honor for us to award this scholarship to students who are interested in journalism,” said Robin Foreman-Wheeler, HRCF vice president for administration and who knows Jenkins’ family.

On Tuesday, Jenkins’ relatives celebrated her mother’s birthday, which is the first without Sierra.

Meanwhile, they still await justice for her death after prosecutors dropped charges against the suspect.

“You’re expecting the criminal justice system to do its part and to lock the case and put the criminal behind bars. But in this case, that person is walking around and living and interacting with us right now,” said Hall.

For now, Hall said they are focusing on keeping Sierra's passion alive in the next generation of journalists.

“And know that once you get this scholarship, you are part of the family now,” said Hall with a smile. “We’re going to be making sure you do your school work.