Small business success: Here are the latest start-ups that a Norfolk organization is helping to grow

This latest group of early-stage starters is one of the most unique yet for the organization. In fact, it's the most diverse.

NORFOLK, Va. — Local business and entrepreneurship are major focuses of a special hub in Norfolk.

757 Startup Studios is a nonprofit incubator that was founded in May 2021 and helps people bring their visions to life.

Their programs and space give budding business owners space for six months rent-free, eliminating a barrier to getting started that some entrepreneurs may face.

Once you and your business are selected, you also get customized programming and workshops that are designed to help you succeed long-term.

“Startup Studios continues to evolve its model to better serve the needs of entrepreneurs across all industries from all different backgrounds,” 757 Collab Managing Director Monique Adams said.

“We are excited to introduce new workshops and modules that address critical learning gaps while we continue to build on our robust mentorship program. Our programs are increasingly touching founders across our community and having a positive impact across the region."

This latest group of early-stage starters is one of the most unique yet for the organization.

“This group of founders is our most diverse group of founders yet, with almost 90% of the startups having an underrepresented founder as part of their team,” 757 Startup Studios Program Manager Hunter Walsh said.

Take a look at some of the up-and-coming businesses that were selected: