Empty landfill to be transformed into solar energy farm in Norfolk

Norfolk City Council members voted in favor of redeveloping the empty Campostella landfill.

NORFOLK, Va. — Clean energy is coming to Norfolk’s southside.

The closed Campostella landfill is becoming a solar energy farm. Norfolk City leaders said it could help residents save on their electric bills.

The Campostella landfill closed back in the 1990s. Since then, the 59-acre site off Berkley Avenue has sat empty.

Tuesday night, city council members voted in favor of transforming the site into a solar energy farm.

According to a “Frequently Asked Questions” flier posted online by city officials, this solar farm will produce enough energy to power about 2,000 homes and the electricity it generates will be available at a discounted rate to customers.

A general contractor in the city, Julius Hayes, said cleaner energy is a good thing for this community.

“I think it’s a great idea," Hayes said. “You see these big solar fields out in the more rural areas, but they’re much needed here. So, I’m glad to see it coming.”

City officials said in addition to lowering energy bills, the farm could also raise property values in the surrounding area.

“These property values have decreased greatly, especially here – there’s a lot of commercial property close by. Anything we can do to try to help the neighbors bring the values of their properties up is a win," Hayes said. “These neighborhoods are in need of more environmentally sound ideas to give us a better grid as far as the electrical process. We have a lot of high energy costs that we can cut down on by providing these solar grids in these neighborhoods.”

City council members selected the company “Community Power Group” to operate the solar farm after a request for proposal and bidding process.

According to city officials, the project will not cost the city anything. Community Power Group will pay Norfolk a yearly lease for the site and tax revenue.

“I think it’s a good idea. It is," Norfolk resident Shirley Stewart said. "Because it’s been over there and people dumped stuff for years and years and years.”