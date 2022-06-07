Here's what's next in the effort to salvage Spirit of Norfolk cruise ship

There's contaminated water on the Spirit of Norfolk from everyone's efforts to put out the fire. Now, crews have to get that off the boat.

Example video title will go here for this video

NORFOLK, Va. — Efforts to extinguish the Spirit of Norfolk fire and salvage the boat were in full swing Thursday, as contaminated water used to fight the fire became the focus of the efforts, officials said.

A dewatering pump was put on the boat Wednesday night and has been pumping the contaminated water into tanks off of the Spirit of Norfolk.

According to the city, a barge was scheduled to arrive Thursday that could increase the capacity to remove that contamination.

City officials are making sure they deal with the contamination in a way that meets Clean Water Act standards, they said.

The situation is being closely monitored, and there was no evidence of pollution to the surrounding area as of Thursday morning.

Crews are staying in the area, prepared to act, in case the now-smoldering remains of the fire reignite.

Once the boat is deemed safe enough for crews to enter, they'll check every nook and cranny to see whether the fire is completely out, the city said.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated by the U.S. Coast Guard and the National Transportation Safety Board.