Norfolk teacher, nonprofit founder surprised with grant from TEGNA Foundation

On Thursday 13News Now surprised Linda Devine with a $7,000 check to give her nonprofit a little boost.

NORFOLK, Va. — 13News Now is always looking for ways to give back.

Year-round, countless nonprofits in Hampton Roads are doing the same.

The Norfolk nonprofit, Helping Kids Teens America aims to provide as much support as possible to kids in the community.

“We always do a toy event; we are so happy Toys for Tots was able to assist us,” said nonprofit founder Linda Devine.

When it’s not the holiday season, Devine’s nonprofit holds homework help, back-to-school events and food donations for kids across the 757.

“Our focus is to help kids educationally, emotionally and we try to help them socially,” Devine said.

But this is only her part-time job.

“I’m a teacher at Norfolk Public Schools,” Devine said. “I work in the history department at Booker T. Washington High School.”

On Thursday, 13News Now surprised Devine with a $7,000 check to give her nonprofit a little boost. The funds came from the 2021 TEGNA Foundation Community. Tegna is the parent company of 13News Now.

Devine’s world revolves around kids, with 34 years of teaching under her belt. She’s excited to keep expanding her nonprofit work.

Her nonprofit is holding the annual toy giveaway on Dec. 18 at Booker T Washington High School.