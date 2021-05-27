8 dogs die at training business in Portsmouth; animal control investigating

Officers said the dogs died at Virginia Beach Dog Training, which is located in Portsmouth. The business said it was a "freak accident" that led to the deaths.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Animal Control said it was investigating a possible case of animal cruelty after eight dogs died at a training business in the city.

Victoria Varnedoe, spokeswoman for the Portsmouth Police Department, said officers became aware of the situation at Virginia Beach Dog Training shortly after noon on Wednesday, May 26.

The business acknowledged that something had taken place on its Facebook Thursday (May 27), referring to a "freak accident" that took place days earlier:

Last weekend we had a freak accident that resulted in the loss of both members of our personal pack as well as several of our clients dogs. We are devastated by the loss and have tried to show compassion and respect for the wishes of the parents of those that were lost. We have been in direct, timely contact with each person affected by the accident and have been transparent with the events surrounding the accident. Once the immediate crisis was handled, we investigated the cause, found, and corrected the equipment failure, as well as are continuing to put measures in place to prevent any chances this situation could happen again.

We have been in contact with animal control and have cooperated fully with their investigation.

Words cannot begin to express our sadness we feel as a team and we understand the outrage and concern. We appreciate the support from our clients who have reached out during this terrible time to offer their condolences and continued support.

Although some of the comments on the business' Facebook post were critical of it and the owners, other people supported them. One person who's known each one for a long time said they were "compassionate people who love every dog they come in contact with."