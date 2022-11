The commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area attended the ceremony and also took time to show appreciation for Portsmouth, an official Coast Guard city.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Leaders with the City of Portsmouth and the U.S. Coast Guard gathered together for a special Veterans Day tribute on Friday.

Mayor Shannon E. Glover and Vice Admiral Kevin E. Lunday, commander of the U.S. Coast Guard Atlantic Area, participated in a remembrance ceremony at Portsmouth City Hall.