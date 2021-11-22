Gates reopen at Norfolk Naval Shipyard following security situation on base

The gates were previously closed due to a security situation on the base. Traffic delays are expected in the area.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Officials said all the gates at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard are back open following an incident Monday morning.

According to shipyard personnel, there was a security situation that happened on the base.

There are seven gates to get onto the base at the shipyard and all of them were closed.

The closures caused major traffic delays in the area. Some commuters traveling off of Interstate 264 East were at a complete standstill due to the closed gates.

Standstill traffic leading into Norfolk Naval Shipyard down Court Street.



Traffic is also stopped coming off of 264 East.#13Daybrrakers @13NewsNow pic.twitter.com/qXL7gek9hc — Kaicey Baylor (@kaiceybaylor) November 22, 2021

Officials have not released any other information on the incident.