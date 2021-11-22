Gates reopen at Norfolk Naval Shipyard following security situation on base

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Officials said all the gates at the Norfolk Naval Shipyard are back open following an incident Monday morning.
According to shipyard personnel, there was a security situation that happened on the base.
There are seven gates to get onto the base at the shipyard and all of them were closed.
The closures caused major traffic delays in the area. Some commuters traveling off of Interstate 264 East were at a complete standstill due to the closed gates.
Officials have not released any other information on the incident.
13News Now will share updates as it becomes available.