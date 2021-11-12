Fosters needed: Portsmouth Humane Society says shelter at 'critical' capacity

PHS said its shelter is "critically full for dogs and cats." They're letting people adopt two cats for the price of one.

The Portsmouth Humane Society took to social media on Friday to search for anyone who could help them foster pets.

In the past two days, PHS has said its shelter is "critically full for dogs and cats."

Its website shows almost 50 adoptable dogs and more than 70 adoptable cats.

Right now, cats and kittens are "adopt one, get one free" at the shelter. There are adoption fee discounts for seniors and military members.

If you decide you don't want to keep a pet but you could foster one, the shelter will give you what you need to take care of the animal and will take care of the animal's veterinary bills.

You do have to fill out an application, letting the humane society know what kind of pets you have, and what animals you'd be comfortable giving a temporary home.

If you want to start the process, text "FOSTER" to 757-414-6478.

The Peninsula Regional Animal Shelter in Newport News was almost in a similar boat last week. On Nov. 5, the shelter posted that they were at capacity for most of its rooms.

The next day, foster families had taken home 36 cats and kittens. That alleviated some pressure on the shelter, but a spokesperson said PRAS is "a little less crowded but still very full."