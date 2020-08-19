Group demands Portsmouth police chief's resignation after Senator Louise Lucas, NAACP members charged

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Steering Committee also wants the Virginia State Police to investigate the Portsmouth Police Department.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Just two days after Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene announced felony charges against State Senator Louise Lucas and a number of other public officials and community leaders, a committee is calling for her resignation.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Leadership Steering Committee held a press conference on Wednesday to address the charges filed against more than a dozen people including Senator Lucas, Portsmouth NAACP President James Boyd and the chapter's vice president Louie Gibbs.

Police Chief Greene announced the warrants on Monday, claiming that some of the people who were charged organized and plotted the destruction of the Confederate monument in Olde Towne on June 10.

The steering committee is biting back against the charges and calling on Portsmouth city management and Chief Greene to explain the influences behind the decision for the arrests.

They also made three other demands.

They insisted that Portsmouth City Manager Lydia Pettis-Patton request the immediate resignation of Portsmouth Police Chief Angela Greene. The committee also wants the Virginia State Police to conduct an investigation into the Portsmouth Police Department. Lastly, they called on Commonwealth's Attorney Stephanie Morales to use her influence to dismiss the charges.

“I’m upset, I want answers” - Sen. Lucas’ daughter, Vice Mayor Lisa Lucas-Burke says she calls for an investigation into the charges. #13newsnow pic.twitter.com/qK1fpkImKS — Allison Bazzle 13News Now (@13AllisonBazzle) August 19, 2020

The committee's president, Milton Blount, says the group will fight with and for each person who was "singled out unfairly."

Blount quoted his group's namesake, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., during the press conference: "A threat to justice anywhere is a threat to justice everywhere."

The committee also wants city management and police leadership to describe the response from the Virginia State Police and FBI when they were called to investigate the protest.

The Martin Luther King, Jr. Steering Committee is a political action organization and civil rights organization, according to President Blount.