Police: Warrants secured for incident at Confederate monument in Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they would hold a news conference Monday afternoon to talk about warrants they had on file related to a demonstration at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne on June 10.
The protest left the monument in the middle of Court Street heavily damaged. Some of the demonstrators pulled down one of the four statues that was part of the monument.
The statue hit a husband and father, Chris Green, and severely hurt him. Green spent time at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital before he moved to a rehabilitation facility in the Richmond area where he is working with therapists.
A spokeswoman for the police department did not say how many warrants were secured or how many people may be facing charges. She did say that Chief Angela Greene would be making a statement about the investigation but that Greene and the department would not be taking questions at the news conference.