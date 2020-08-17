Police: Warrants secured for incident at Confederate monument in Portsmouth

Police said they had warrants on file against people who were part of a protest at the monument in June. The monument was vandalized. A statue fell on a man.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth police said they would hold a news conference Monday afternoon to talk about warrants they had on file related to a demonstration at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne on June 10.

The protest left the monument in the middle of Court Street heavily damaged. Some of the demonstrators pulled down one of the four statues that was part of the monument.

The statue hit a husband and father, Chris Green, and severely hurt him. Green spent time at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital before he moved to a rehabilitation facility in the Richmond area where he is working with therapists.