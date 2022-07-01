Large house fire in Portsmouth, no injuries

Fortunately, the house that caught fire was vacant. No injuries have been reported.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services officials were on the scene of a house fire early Friday afternoon.

According to the department, emergency communications got the first call about the fire at 12:36 p.m. They rushed to check on the two-story house, which was in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Columbus Avenue.

Fortunately, it was vacant. At this time, no injuries have been reported.

Crews from Portsmouth Fire & Rescue and Navy Region Mid Atlantic battled the fire amidst difficulties, such as fallen power lines.

They haven't shared the cause of the fire yet.