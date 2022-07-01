Large house fire in Portsmouth, no injuries

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Fire, Rescue and Emergency Services officials were on the scene of a house fire early Friday afternoon.
According to the department, emergency communications got the first call about the fire at 12:36 p.m. They rushed to check on the two-story house, which was in the area of Portsmouth Boulevard and Columbus Avenue.
Fortunately, it was vacant. At this time, no injuries have been reported.
Crews from Portsmouth Fire & Rescue and Navy Region Mid Atlantic battled the fire amidst difficulties, such as fallen power lines.
They haven't shared the cause of the fire yet.
It's being investigated by the Portsmouth Fire Marshal's Office.