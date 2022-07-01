Chesapeake firefighter rescues small dog from spillway in Deep Creek Lock Park

"A citizen heard a dog barking and found her on the spillway. Firefighter Paramedic Josh Hall made the grab this morning," the fire department wrote.

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — A little dog is back with her family Friday after firefighters rescued her from a spillway in Deep Creek Lock Park.

The Chesapeake Fire Department thanked Firefighter Paramedic Josh Hall for his compassion in a Facebook post about the recovery mission.

"The dog was lost yesterday, a citizen heard a dog barking and found her on the spillway. Firefighter Paramedic Josh Hall made the grab this morning," they said.

Little Layla is Hall's first animal rescue with the department. He's worked there for about three years.

It took a ladder to get down into the ditch. He said there was about a four-foot drop down into the waterway.

"At first she didn't move, but as soon we got her up out of the spillway, she lightened up and seemed to be doing much better."

Even once they grabbed her, though, she didn't have a collar, so there wasn't any clue about who she belonged to.

Lieut. Jason Sarver says Hall fixed that, too, when he searched through Facebook until he found a post about a missing dog that matched Layla.

Soon, they were able to call her family in South Mills, North Carolina, and they started the trek up to get her.

"We went back to the fire station, cleaned her up a bit. Gave her a bit of a rinse-off, cause she was a little stinky," Sarver laughed.

Hall said he got to be there and see her tail start wagging when Layla's owner picked her up.