Person jumps from burning house in Newport News, another rescued; 4 people hurt in total

Chief Fire Marshal Jeffrey Senter said one person who was in the home jumped from the second floor to escape the fire. Another person was rescued.

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. — Four people are hurt after a fire broke out in a two-story Newport News home on Thursday.

Around 11:30 a.m., after getting a 911 call, teams rushed to the 1400 block of Berkshire Drive, The Newport News Fire Department said. That's in the Kiln Creek area, just behind the Newport News/Williamsburg International Airport.

When rescuers got to the house, there was heavy smoke coming from the first and second floors.

Chief Fire Marshal Jeffrey Senter said one person who was in the home jumped from the second floor to escape the fire. Medics treated them for injuries from the fall and for smoke inhalation.

There was another person in a second floor bedroom who firefighters were able to rescue.

Two police officers who went into the house to try to save the people inside were also hurt and had to be treated for smoke inhalation.

It took about 10 minutes for NNFD teams to put out the fire.

Senter said everyone who was hurt is expected to live.

There's no word yet on what caused the fire, but the Fire Marshal's Office is investigating.