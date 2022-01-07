Portsmouth agrees to pay state Sen. Louise Lucas $300,000 to end lawsuit; ex-Chief calls settlement illegal

Angela Greene claims she never agreed to any such settlement, and that the city illegally approved the $300,000 on the former police chief's behalf.

The former Portsmouth Chief of Police believes a lawsuit filed against her by a state senator should be dropped... but she said she never agreed to a mediated settlement with the city.

Sen. Louise Lucas filed a $6.75 million lawsuit last year against former Police Chief Angela Greene and Police Sgt. Kevin McGee, claiming they crossed a line when they took out warrants against her related to a protest at the Confederate monument in Olde Towne in 2020.

A Portsmouth city council member confirms to 13News Now that they were notified last week that Lucas would receive $300,000 from the city's Risk Management Fund as a mediation settlement between Lucas and Greene.

However, Greene claims she never agreed to any such settlement, and that the city illegally approved the settlement on the former police chief's behalf. Instead, she and her attorneys were working on a motion to dismiss the lawsuit instead.

Portsmouth's interim city attorney Burle Stromberg tells 13News Now that the settlement came after Lucas' attorney agreed to mediate instead of going to court, and that the process could be done without Greene's attorney.

Stromberg claimed the City of Portsmouth and the attorney representing Lucas have the power to settle this case without approval from others in the suit.

Greene disagrees.

"While the City may argue that it has the ability to settle claims which do not impose personal liability on covered officials, the City's handling of the matter is against the Risk Management policy as Greene is not free from personal liability as to Greene's knowledge she is not a party to any agreement and is still suffering continued reputational damage, as she can no longer exonerate herself in Court," Greene's attorney said in a statement.

BREAKING: I just received this press release from Former Police Chief Angela Greene's attorney.



They say this is an illegal process and that Greene did not approve this settlement. #13NewsNow. pic.twitter.com/u2oNPhDUTE — Ali Weatherton 13News Now (@13AliWeatherton) January 7, 2022

Greene's attorney said a day after they filed a motion to dismiss Lucas' lawsuit, Lucas' attorneys "improperly filed a Notice of Settlement, electronically signing on behalf of Greene's attorney, despite having no authorization by Greene or her attorney to do so."

While Green said she has no issue with dismissing the lawsuit, "neither Greene nor her counsel will endorse, sign, or file an agreed Order of dismissal pursuant to a non-existent settlement."

Meanwhile, city officials said they expect Lucas will be paid $300,000 soon, after she signs some sort of release.