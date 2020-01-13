PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A sentencing hearing is expected Monday for a man found guilty of killing two people in Portsmouth.

36-year-old Sheldon Porter will be sentenced on two counts of second-degree murder. He shot and killed 66-year-old Wilbur Giles and 24-year-old Chiquita Giles on Gateway Driver in March of 2019.

A jury found Porter guilty last week, following a three-day trial. Porter was also convicted of two counts of use of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

