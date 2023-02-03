Search for missing man in Portsmouth

62-year-old Anthony Pierre Cuffee was last seen in the area of 3300 Portsmouth Boulevard on January 27, 2023.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Police in Portsmouth are asking for the public's help to find a man who hasn't been seen for a week.

62-year-old Anthony Pierre Cuffee was last seen in the area of 3300 Portsmouth Boulevard on January 27, 2023.

Police said Cuffee hasn't been in touch with his family, which they say is out of character for him.

Cuffee is described as being 5’9” tall and weighs about 145 lbs. He has gray hair and brown eyes, and is blind in his left eye.