Former Portsmouth employee sues city, claims former city manager tried to bribe her

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Another former city employee is suing the City of Portsmouth, claiming that her boss at the time, now-former City Manager Tonya Chapman, tried to bribe her to resign.

Sunshine Swinson was hired as deputy city manager in late 2022 but was fired less than a month later. In the lawsuit, she claimed it was because she refused to participate in an alleged cover-up attempt at Chapman's request.

An investigation into $80,000 worth of federally funded gift cards previously thought to be missing is at the center of the lawsuit, including Chapman's claims that the money may have been mismanaged by her predecessor.

In the filing, Swinson said Chapman asked her to resign on Nov. 30 and sign a letter stating she gave Chapman misinformation about the cards. She also claimed Chapman asked her to lie to city leaders and investigators about an expected investigation into the matter.

Swinson then accused Chapman of bribing her with "various promises and benefits if she resigned, including a payment of $37,500 and two additional weeks of pay. She said she refused and was fired the next day without cause.