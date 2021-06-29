Family displaced following house fire in Portsmouth

An adult man who was home at the time of the fire suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene. Nobody else was hurt.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — A family needs a new place to stay following a house fire in Portsmouth on Monday afternoon.

Portsmouth Fire Rescue says it was called to the 1000 block of Centre Avenue shortly after noon. They arrived to find heavy smoke coming from a single-family home.

Firefighters were able to quickly extinguish the flames, but the house suffered major damage.

The cause of the fire is under investigation but officials say it started in the kitchen area.