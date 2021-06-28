Firefighter, one other person shot in Portsmouth

Firefighters were called out to a report of wires down. When they arrived, someone opened fire.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Two people were shot, including a firefighter, in Portsmouth on Monday night.

According to the Portsmouth Fire Department, crews were called out around 9:11 p.m. for a report of wires down on Surry Street. When units arrived, someone opened fire.

One firefighter was shot, along with a second person who was not a firefighter. Officials say the firefighter was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital and is in stable condition.

The other shooting victim was also taken to a local hospital, but there is no word on their condition at this time.

The shooting suspect has been taken into custody.

Portsmouth Police also confirm that a third person was shot around 10:12 p.m. in the 1,000 block of Broad Street, which is not far from the Surry Street shooting scene.

Police say an adult man self-transported to a nearby hospital and has non-life-threatening injuries.

It's not known at this time if the shooting on Broad Street is connected to the shootings on Surry Street.

No other information was immediately available.