PORTSMOUTH, Va. — The Portsmouth Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened on Tuesday.

According to a tweet from police, officers are on the scene of the homicide, which was located on the 3000 block of Turnpike Road, shortly after 8 p.m.

That's in the Midtown area of the city.

They're asking the public to avoid the area at this time.

This is an ongoing investigation and further details are limited at this time.