PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Portsmouth Public Schools partnered with the Special Olympics of Virginia to host the 2019 Special Olympics for some of the division’s elementary and preschool students with disabilities on Wednesday.

Special Olympics of Virginia and students gathered in the halls and gyms of S.H Clarke Academy in Portsmouth for the “Little Feet Young Athletes” annual event.

Students from Pre-K to 6th grade took part in a variety of activities, but basketball, hula hooping, and bowling were among the favorites.

Little Feet Meets are a way for preschool, elementary, middle, and high schools to engage students with and without intellectual disabilities to promote more inclusive school environments.

Each participant on Wednesday had a buddy to help support and encourage them in their competition.

There were even volunteers from the community and the military at the event to help out and show the athletes a special experience.

“Especially today, it shows how a small group of people can make a difference in the world,” remarked Lisa Gehring, a Program Specialist in the Office of Special Education.

The program, usually held in June, was moved to kick off in unison with Special Education and Disability Month in October.

On top of the date change, the event had to be moved indoors due to the weather. However, that did not deter any of the students' spirits as shouts of joy could be heard throughout the entire school.

Click here to learn more about the Special Olympics of Virginia.

