Woman in need of medication missing from Portsmouth

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are searching for a 57-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday.
Portsmouth police say Tynette Eva Africa was last seen near the 1600 block of Jefferson Street at around 8 a.m.
She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black socks, and pink and white tie-dye shoes. Africa is 5'11" tall and weighs about 170 pounds.
Police said she is without her medication.
If you've seen Africa or know where she is, call the Portsmouth Police Special Victims Unit at 757-393-8536 or the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887. You can also submit a tip online at P3Tips.com.