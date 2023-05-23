Woman in need of medication missing from Portsmouth

Portsmouth police say Tynette Eva Africa was last seen near the 1600 block of Jefferson Street at around 8 a.m. Monday.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — Investigators are searching for a 57-year-old woman who was last seen on Monday.

Portsmouth police say Tynette Eva Africa was last seen near the 1600 block of Jefferson Street at around 8 a.m.

She was last seen wearing a red long-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, black socks, and pink and white tie-dye shoes. Africa is 5'11" tall and weighs about 170 pounds.

Police said she is without her medication.