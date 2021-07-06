8-year-old shoots 12-year-old in Suffolk

The 12-year-old boy has serious injuries. Police say it appears the shooting is accidental.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police say a 12-year-old boy has serious injuries after he was shot by an 8-year-old boy in Suffolk on Tuesday.

Suffolk Police say the shooting happened shortly before 7 p.m. in the 500 block of Kissimmee Avenue. Investigators say it appears the 8-year-old got an adult's gun from a residence and accidentally shot the 12-year-old.

The 12-year-old was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, but is expected to survive.