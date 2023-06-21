Baby seriously hurt, two adults killed in Suffolk car crash

The crash happened around 7 p.m. Wednesday in the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard in Suffolk.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating after two adults were killed and a baby seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening.

Suffolk PD said police were called to the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 7 p.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole.

Two adults in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. An infant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.