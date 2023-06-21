Baby seriously hurt, two adults killed in Suffolk car crash

SUFFOLK, Va. — Police in Suffolk are investigating after two adults were killed and a baby seriously hurt in a single-vehicle crash on Wednesday evening.
Suffolk PD said police were called to the 1900 block of Portsmouth Boulevard around 7 p.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a pole.
Two adults in the vehicle were pronounced dead at the scene. An infant was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
The crash remains under investigation, and police ask that if you saw the accident or have any additional information, to call the Crime Line at 1-888-562-5887.