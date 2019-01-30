SUFFOLK, Va. — According to the Center for Disease Control, firefighters see an increased risk of getting cancer because of the carcinogens they’re around at a fire.

However, hope could be on the horizon for these first responders who are stuck with a hospital bill.

Firefighters from across Hampton Roads came together Wednesday morning to support House Bill 1804.

The bill will add brain, colon, testicular and several other cancers to the list of cancers covered under Virginia Worker’s Compensation law.

If the Virginia House of Delegates pass the bill, supporters said it’ll close workers competition loopholes. Those loopholes currently allow Workers Compensation to deny benefits to sick firefighters who develop cancer.

During a press conference at the Suffolk Professional Firefighters Union Hall, Newport News firefighter Adrian Manning said having cancer takes a toll on him and his family.

“It’s rough,” said Manning.

His wife said it was a shock when they found out Virginia Worker’s Compensation doesn’t automatically cover the prostate cancer treatments. Instead, she said they have to prove he got cancer from working as a firefighter, even though he has no family history of cancer.

Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Sign up for the daily In the NOW Newsletter Something went wrong. This email will be delivered to your inbox once a day in the afternoon. Thank you for signing up for In the NOW Newsletter. Please try again later.

Submit

Right now, House Bill 1804 is one of two bills that address compensation for firefighter cancers.

Senate Bill 1030 passed through the Senate with a 39-to-1 vote. It still must clear the House before it reaches the Governor’s desk.

In the meantime, the House of Delegates appropriations subcommittee will look at House Bill 1804 Thursday around 3 p.m.

These first responders are concerned because a bill was tabled last February that would've made the change.

That’s why supporters are telling 13News Now, they’re speaking out. Their hope is this bill is seen by the full house and is signed by Governor Ralph Northam soon.

Supporters of both bills said their goal is to keep firefighters healthy.

“We want to zero cancer claims. That’s what we’re fighting for in the departments,” said President of the Yorktown Williamsburg Professional Firefighters, Donald Donse.

Yet, in the case where a firefighter gets cancer like Manning did, they hope the community can help protect those who protect them.

“I want to make sure that if my children or my grandchildren follow in my footsteps that one day they are not faced with the same diagnosis,” said Manning.