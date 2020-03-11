Five people displaced following Suffolk duplex fire

The fire broke out at a home in the Wynnwood neighborhood early Monday evening.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Five people are looking for a place to say after a fire broke out in their duplex home in Suffolk on Monday evening.

Firefighters were called to the 6000 block of Brookwood Drive in the Wynnwood neighborhood around 6:10 p.m.

Crews arrived to find one duplex had sustained major fire and heat damage while a neighboring unit had smoke damage.

The fire was brought under control just before 6:30. No one was hurt.

The displaced residents -- four adults and a child -- are receiving assistance from the American Red Cross.