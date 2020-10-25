Two horses die after being hit by two vehicles in Suffolk

Police said two vehicles hit the two horses that were running loose on the roadway. The horses died at the scene. One driver was taken to the hospital.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Suffolk Police said two horses died in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday night.

The accident was called around 9:39 p.m. in the 4800 block of Shoulders Hill Road. That's off of Pughsville Road.

Police said two vehicles hit two horses that were running loose on the roadway. The horses died at the scene.

Suffolk Fire & Rescue responded. One of the drivers was taken to the hospital with injuries not considered life-threatening.