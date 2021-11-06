Suffolk, Chesapeake nonprofit raises money to house homeless children, families with sports tournament

The ForKids competition has a two-mile walk, tennis and pickleball games and golf tournaments. It all raises money for homeless children and families.

SUFFOLK, Va. — Author's note: the video above first aired in June 2021.

A Suffolk and Chesapeake charity that helps homeless children and families is having its second "Field Day" fundraiser.

The ForKids competition on Thursday had a two-mile walk, tennis and pickleball games and golf tournaments.

Suffolk Mayor Mike Duman is set to speak at the start of the 1 p.m. golf competition.

Historically, the charity held a golf tournament for teams for four people, but the event has grown to include other activities over the years. Participation has been on the rise, which CEO Thaler McCormick said was a reflection that more people are supporting their mission.

“We have provided services to families experiencing homelessness in Western Tidewater since 2008, but the 2019 opening of the ForKids Birdsong Center in Suffolk put a spotlight on our work and continues to raise the community’s awareness of issues surrounding poverty,” he wrote.

A spokesperson for the nonprofit said 2021 was the second annual Field Day in its current configuration of several competitions.

The sponsors and participants helped raise money for the charity's mission of housing and educating children, and keeping their families out of the cycle of homelessness.

This year's sponsors were Mary and Louis Haddad, PRA Group, Birdsong Peanuts, Wanda and Les Hall, Johns Brothers and The Breeden Company.

If you couldn't attend the Field Day but want to help ForKids, you can donate by clicking here.

You could also shop for some of the charity's urgent needs on their Amazon account.