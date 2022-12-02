Man accused of indecent exposure in Suffolk

Deshawn Parker was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail and later released on bond.

SUFFOLK, Va. — A Portsmouth man was arrested by police in Suffolk after two incidents involving indecent exposure and behavior with a child.

Deshawn Parker, 26, was charged with indecent liberties with a child, a felony, and indecent exposure.

Both incidents happened on Nov. 24 in the Burbage Grant area of Suffolk, according to city officials.

The Suffolk Police Department was able to use information about Parker's car to find him. He was taken to Western Tidewater Regional Jail and later released on bond.

Now, police are asking the public to report if they have any additional information or if anyone else who may have been impacted wants to come forward.

During this time, Parker may have been driving a dark blue Nissan Altima with a temporary Virginia license plate of A88068.