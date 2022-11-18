DOJ: Portsmouth man sentenced to life in prison for attempted sex trafficking of a minor

After an undercover sting, 32-year-old Christafer Douglas Friend was sentenced to life in prison.

PORTSMOUTH, Va. — On Friday, a Portsmouth man was sentenced to life in prison for attempted sex trafficking of a minor under the age of 14.

According to the Dept. of Justice, 32-year-old Christafer Douglas Friend responded to an online posting by an undercover agent.

The undercover agent posed as the father of an 11-year-old girl. whom Friend reportedly offered to pay $200 for a sexual encounter with the child.

Friend discussed in detail the sexual acts he would engage in with the fictitious girl, and just hours after the online chat started, "Friend arrived at the pre-determined location with Kylie’s favorite candy and paid $200 to whom he believed to be Kylie’s dad," the DOJ said.

In the online chats, Friend reportedly bragged about sexually abusing an 8-year-old on several occasions. Agents later found video evidence of that abuse in Friend's online storage account.