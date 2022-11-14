Newly obtained documents detail more about the night of Virginia Beach Rock Church pastor's arrest

Chesterfield County Police arrested Rock Church Pastor, John Blanchard, in October 2021 on prostitution charges. Prosecutors recently set those charges aside.

Example video title will go here for this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — 13News Now has obtained new documents that show what happened before Chesterfield County Police arrested the pastor of Virginia Beach's Rock Church for trying to solicit a minor.

John Blanchard was arrested in October of 2021, but prosecutors recently set those charges aside.

The documents include a detailed description of what detectives wrote regarding their interview with Blanchard on the night of his arrest on October 29, 2021. They also include the messages between Blanchard and the undercover detectives.

In the documents, investigators say they posed as a 17-year-old girl online for prostitution and received a message from Blanchard.

In the messages with the undercover detectives, Blanchard agreed to meet at a place by the Chesterfield Mall, but first, he asked the person: "Are you affiliated with law enforcement in any way?"

The undercover detective posed as the teenager wrote in the message saying "she" was 17 years old and asked if that would be a problem. The incoming message from Blanchard did not answer that question but instead asked for more details about the meet-up location.

When Blanchard arrived at the location, that's when detectives say they arrested him for soliciting a minor for prostitution.

That same night, detectives say they found cash of up to $160 and a cell phone in Blanchard's possession. Detectives say this money was enough to cover the amount they "requested" in the chat for the meet-up.

When investigators say they called the number associated with the text messages, the cell phone Blanchard had that night rang. They documented it for records.

Police officers then brought him in for questioning.

During the interview, investigators say they asked Blanchard multiple times what made him chat with the person online, but Blanchard kept saying he didn't know how he came upon the website where he chatted online. At another point in the interview, detectives say Blanchard blamed his lack of memory of the site on "brain problems."

The transcription goes on to say Blanchard said he never solicited anyone for sex and never confirmed in the messages he wanted any sexual contact. The records show he said, "I can't have charges, I didn't do anything wrong. I was just going to talk."

In addition, the documents show he told police officers he "was planning on talking and that's why, you know, the texts are the way they are, because that's what I was trying to say."

In the last hearing at Chesterfield County Juvenile Court, prosecutors set the prostitution charges against Blanchard aside, but they can bring those charges back in the future.

We reached out to the Commonwealth's Attorney's Office there, but they said their media contact worker was not in the office to answer our questions on Monday and we could only go through that specific person for any inquiry.

13News Now also reached out to Rock Church leaders in Virginia Beach for a comment, but we have not heard back.