Charges dropped against John Blanchard, Virginia Beach pastor who attempted to solicit minor

In the aftermath of his arrest, he stepped down from his pastoral duties at Rock Church International.

Example video title will go here for this video

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Author's note: The video above is on file from a separate story that aired on February 15, 2022.

All charges were dropped on Tuesday morning by the prosecution against John Blanchard, the Virginia Beach pastor who was arrested last October for felony solicitation of prostitution with underage people in Chesterfield.

Investigators said they communicated with Blanchard and the others on social media as part of the operation. All 17 arranged to meet with someone whom they thought was underage to have sex. When Blanchard and the others showed up, officers arrested them.

Tuesday's court hearing in Chesterfield lasted only a matter of seconds. The prosecutor told the judge that after reviewing the charges, the case would be nolle pros. That meant the charges would be dropped but could be refiled again at a later date if prosecutors felt they had enough evidence against Blanchard to move forward.

In the aftermath of his 2021 arrest, Blanchard stepped down from his pastoral duties at Rock Church International.

Blanchard was out on bond throughout the process, and he was allowed to travel outside of Virginia for his company called Zayin Solutions, or "Tech Direct," which sells LED screens to churches. Court documents show that Blanchard is still making $30,000 a month through his company.